Youth football camp at WC June 18-21

A youth football camp will be held June 18-21 at Wilmington College’s Townsend Field.

For the second year, the camp is under the direction of WC head football coach Bryan Moore.

The camp begins 9 a.m. daily and ends at noon.

Campers can register beginning at 8 a.m. Monday for the camp.

The camp will include individual instruction by the Wilmington College football coaching staff teaching offensive skills, defensive skills and special teams instruction such as kicking, punting and long snapping.

Football fundamentals, skills and teamwork will be taught throughout the week.

The cost of camp is $70 and will include instruction, a camp T-shirt, camper evaluation, and a cook-out on the last day of camp. Camp is open to youth ages 6-13.

There is no deadline for registration and walk-ups will be accepted on the first day of camp.

If your child is interested in attending camp, email Hayden Thomas at: hayden_thomas@wilmington.edu.

