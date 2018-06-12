52 wins 12th Harvest of Gold golf outing

The Airborne Maintenance Engineering Services (A.M.E.S.) team had a 52 and won the 12th annual Harvest of Gold golf tournament at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The A.M.E.S. team consisted of Jim Savastano, John Chambers, Chris Brown and Gary Stover.

The runnerup Alkermes 1 team had a 54 and consisted of Gwen Hallberg, Don Merriman, Mark Thompson and Joe Cordy.

The rest of the field:

• 54 Peelle Law Office: Chaley Griffith, Tommy Griffith, Tony Berlin, Donna Berlin

• 54 Vangold: Mary Kay Vance, Gary Vance, Sandy Mongold, Danny Mongold

• 54 Three Retirees One: Fred Ertel, Mike Kees, Willard Self, Eric Noble

• 57 Gerber Collision & Glass: Stephen Harris, Jerry Cowin, Lawrence Curtis, Lee Curtis

• 64 Long/Fryman: Karen Long, Tony Long, Jeff Fryman, Heather Fryman

• 64 Alkermes 2: Justin Arisman, Josh Kemplin, Adam Back, Russ Hodges

• 66 McBrayer: Kyle McBrayer, Rob Ward, Alex Bussel, Ron Halcomb

• 66 Wilmington Savings Bank: Bob Schaad, Jonathan McKay, Gene Coffman, Tom Jarell

• 68 CMH Regional Health: Josh Fife, Earla Combs, Brenna Eldridge, Brian Sweetman

• 69 Presbyterian Church: Jim Hanna, Ed Blohm, John Philip, Bob Gano

Longest drive winners were John Chambers and Mary Kay Vance.

Closest to the pin winners were Danny Mongold and Gary Vance.

The 50/50 raffle was won by Chaley Griffith, who donated the money back to Harvest of Gold. The raffle winners each received a gift.

Hole sponsors were Alkermes, A.M.E.S. (Airborne Maintenance Engineering Services), Bill Marine Ford, BMBC, Bob Groves Tire Service, Buckley, Miller, Wright & Raizk Law Office, Bush Auto, Champion in the Making Day Care, CMH Regional Health, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Donatos Pizza, Fall Creek Friends, Presbyterian Church, Fox Trucking & Towing, Gerber Collision & Glass, LT Land Development, McDonald’s Ison Family, Peelle Law Offices, S-F-M Insurance Company, Southern State Community College, Wilmington College, Wilmington Oral Surgery, Wilmington Savings Bank, Peoples Bank.

Alkermes reached the Silver level donation while Deer Brook Properties, LT Land Development, Wilmington Savings, A.M.E.S., Gerber Collision & Glass, CMH Regional Health, Bourgraf Family Foundation Brian and Kathy Bourgraf reached Bronze level donations.

Gifts donated were from Damon’s Grill, Donatos Pizza, Elks 797 Golf Course, Presbyterian Church, Jo Miller, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Peebles Department Store, Pastor H. Scott Latimer, Southern State Community College, Bush Auto, McDonald’s Ison Family, Merle Norman Hillsboro, Roberts Centre, Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, First Financial Bank, Clinton County Youth Council, Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, Max & Erma’s, Tamara Rollins, Eleanor Harris, Dr. Kurtis Summerville, Peoples Bank, Kroger and Jonathan McKay

Sponsoring the tournament with other donations were Fifth Third Bank, Jeff Fryman, Tim Rudduck, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wilmington News Journal.

Bill Marine Ford provided the car for the hole-in-one. Kerry Steed of Generations Pizzeria grilled out for the teams participating. Quali-Tee Design Sportswear provided plaques for the event.

The Alkermes team finished as runnersup in the Harvest of Gold golf tournament. Team members are, from left to right, Mark Thompson, Gwen Hillberg, Don Merriman and Joe Cordy. The AMES team won the Harvest of Gold golf tournament. From left to right, team members are Chris Brown, Jim Savastano, Gary Stover and John Chambers.