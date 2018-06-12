Royal Z hosts 35 kids, professional bowlers at youth camp

A youth bowling camp was held recently at Royal Z Lanes. Four professional bowlers and a United States Bowling Congress gold coach was involved in the camp.

A total of 35 campers were on hand from Clinton, Highland, Fayette, Ross and Pickaway counties.

Professional bowlers were Michael Tang (PBA), Darren Tang (PBA), Chris Via (PBA) and Elysia Current (PWBA). Ron Hatfield is the USBC Gold Coach.

Michael Tang was runnerup in the 2017 USBC Masters and a member of 2015 and 2016 Junior Team USA.

Darren Tang is a two-time PBA regional titlist and a member of Junior Team USA in 2014.

Via is the 2016 US Amateur champion and a member of Junior Team USA in 2011 and 2012. Via was a three-time collegiate first team All-America selection at Notre Dame College (Ohio).

Current was a member of Junior Team USA in 2005 and 2006 and a two-time USBC women’s champion. At Wichita State, she was a two-time NCBCA All-America selection. At Fairleigh Dickinson, she was the IBMA Bowler of the Year in 2004.

Hatfield has coached at all levels since 2002. As a bowler, he was the 1990 Ohio State University Bowler of the Year and a 1991 college All-America bowler at OSU. He was inducted into the Central Ohio USBC Hall of Fame in 2013.

Youth campers and the professional bowlers and instructors at the Royal Z Lanes youth bowling camp. Ron Hatfield, Darren Tang, Chris Via, Zach Ison, Rylie Ison, Michael Tang, Elysia Current, and Shane Ison pros pose with general manager and his kds. Chris Via autographs apin for camper Lindsey Buckner.