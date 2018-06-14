The 2018 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame was inducted Thursday night at the Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairground. Those inducted were Susan Burnett Holliday, Bruce McKee, Brian Mudd, Jim Rankin and Daniel E. Watson. In the photo are the inductees along with their presenters, from left to right, McKee, Gary Downing, Holliday, Rankin, Dick Miller, Watson and John Watson. Travis Miller was a presented but not present for the photo.

Kathryn Hardin | News Journal