Team USA coach at East Clinton volleyball camp

The East Clinton High School volleyball camp was held last week with coach Steve Pike from Rochester, N.Y. Pike is the coach of The College at Brockport and is a coach for Team USA volleyball. “It was an honor to have him as a guest in our gym,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. East Clinton athletic director Jim Marsh said, “I was very impressed with all the strategies and techniques he was teaching the girls. I was also impressed with the commitment and focus of your team.” In the photo, from left to right, East Clinton players and coaches, front row, Lydia Kessler, Mackenzie Pence, Kelsi Lilly, Jericka Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Katrina Bowman, Gracie Boggs, Anna Malone, Reagan Walker; back row, coach Sarah Sodini, coach Samantha McGraw, coach Kelli Jamison, Kenzie Campbell, Megan Stewart, Lacey Peterman, Kaitlin Durbin, Kaitlyn Talbott, Myah Jones, Emma Malone, Rhylee Luttrell, and Steve Pike.

