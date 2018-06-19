31 wins scorecard playoff for first in Elks Senior Scramble

The team of Bill Ross, Clarence Cross, Dick Mitchener and Gerry Marcum had a 31 and won the scorecard playoff to take first place Tuesday in the Senior Golf Scramble at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Bruce Barrett, French Hatfield, Rocky Long, Jim Luck

• 32: Kenny Hill, Keith Hill, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner

• 33: Harold Anderson, D. Bullock, Gary Bishop, Denny Kruszka

• 33: Gary Newbry, Mark Hess, Dave Doyle, Jerry Mitchum

• 35: Gerry Schultz, Bill Harding, Dick Thacker, Don Sicurella