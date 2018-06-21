Jr. golf camps in July at Snow Hill Country Club

Two junior golf camps will be held in July at Snow Hill Country Club, according to club pro Mike Deters.

Beginner camps will be held July 9-10 and July 16-17. Sessions all days run from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

This camp is targeted at juniors, ages 7-13, who have never picked up a club or are new to the game of golf. In these camps, juniors will learn the basic elements to every golf swing, the grip, stance, posture, etiquette, full swing and short game.

Cost for a two-day camp is $65.

Advanced camps will be held July 11-12 and July 18-19. Sessions all days run from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The advanced cam targets junior golfers who have conquered the basics of the golf swing and are looking to play competitive golf in the future.

Cost for a two-day camp session is $65. Golfers can sign up for multiple camps.

The camps will be taught by Mike Deters, PGA instructor, and Matt Senter, K-12 physical education teacher and golf coach at New Dimensions High School in Florida.

For more information call the Snow Hill pro shop at 937-987-2922.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_golfgraphic-5.jpg