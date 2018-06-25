Peoples Bank team wins Sugartree Ministries golf outing

The Peoples Bank team of Nikki Custis, Chad Custis, Gabby Wedding and Chip Phillips won a 3-hole scorecard playoff over the Majestic Springs team to claim the overall team championship Friday in the 9th annual Sugartree Ministries golf outing at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The two teams had 56s during the 18-hole scramble competition.

The Majestic Springs team consisted of Phil Gilmore, Richard Pryor, Thomas Carter and Kerry Wilkinson.

The Wilmington News Journal team of Bud Hunt, Mike Ellis, Randall Davis and Gary Stover finished in third place with a 57.

Closest to the pin winners were Darren Wolfe on No. 3, John Rolfe on No. 5, Kerry Wilkinson on No. 7 and Andy Copeland on No. 14.

“The Sugartree Ministries Golf Committee members would like to express our thanks to Dave Stanton and his Majestic Springs staff, golfers, sponsors, and donations to make the 2018 outing a big success,” according to a press release from Sugartree Ministries.

Platinum sponsors for the event were Wilmington News-Journal, Wilmington Savings Bank, Modern Woodmen and Bush Auto Place.

Hole sponsors were Uetrecht Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Southern Hills Community Bank, the Pharmacy Design Group, Wilmington Savings Bank, Bond Insurance, Trusty Insurance, F.O.P., CMH Regional Health Systems, Peelle Law Offices, Modern Woodmen, Rome Jewelers, Creative Design, Grand Systems Commercial Snow and Landscaping, Wilmington News-Journal, Bush Auto Place, Aetna, Total Quality Inc., Wendy’s, Wilmington Police Department and Gold Star Chili.

Donations were made by O’Reilly Auto Parts, Lions Club, Home Again, Buckley Bros., Champion Bridge, Kava Haus, Get Fit, Cool J’s, Ace Hardware, Republic Theater, Impressions Created, Peebles, Auto Zone, Yamato Japanese Restaurant, Bane Welker, Royal Z Lanes, T.S.C., Little Caesars Pizza, Wilmington Auto Center, Kroger, Pizza Hut, West End Auto, Making the Cut, Kratzer’s Hometown Pharmacy, Skyline Chili, Sesual, Christian Book Store, First Financial, Strength and Dignity, Jen’s Deli, Salon Maine, Sherwin Williams, Sams Meats, Mediterranean Restaurant, Wilmington Savings Bank, Generations Pizzeria, Bob Evans, Swindler and Sons Florist, Gold Star Chili, and David T. Smith Workshop.