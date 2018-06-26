6-under par 29 wins Elks senior scramble

The team of Dave Doyle, Andy Morgan, Bruce Barrett and Mark Hess had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf Scramble at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Clarence Cross, Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross.

• 31: Gerry Schultz, Dennis Kruszka, Jerry Hatton.

• 31: Gerry Marcum, Don Sicurella, Kenny Hill, Eric Keltner.

• 31: Harold Anderson, D. Bullock, Joe Vass.

• 33: Fred Blake, Rocky Long, Bill Harding, Steve Olinger.

• 36: Rusty Smethwick, Bernie Rosenow, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.