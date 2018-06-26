Spirk Soccer School July 16-19 at Hensley Fields

The Spirk Soccer School will be held July 16-19 on Robert Hensley Fields at the David R. Williams Memorial Park.

Boys and girls ages 5 years old through high school are eligible to attend the camp.

Players will receive 12 hours of instruction, including skill work, finishing, World Cup games and scrimmaging each day.

The camp runs 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Cost is $75. Campers will receive a T-shirt and sling pack.

Steve Spirk, who is in his 27th year as the Wilmington College women’s soccer coach, will be assisted by area high school and college coaches. In addition, Spirk’s sons Ben (a senior at Wilmington College) and Sam (high school All-America and a freshman at Capital University) will be on the staff.

In the photos are the trio of Spirks who will be working at the July 16-19 Spirk Soccer School at Robert Hensley Fields at David R. Williams Memorial Park. In the photo at the left is Sam Spirk and father Steve Spirk. In the photo at the right is Steve Spirk with Benny Spirk.