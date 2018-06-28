7-under 29 wins Community outing at Elks

The team of Mark Hess, Gerry Schultz, Eric Keltner and Kathy Keltner had a 7-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on seven straight holes, 11 through 17.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Pete Fentress, Dave Doyle, Steve Olinger, Dave Buchwalter.

• 32: Gerry Marcum, Tim Edens, Gary Defayette, Gary Bishop.

• 33: Doggie Anderson, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick, Don Sicurella.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Carl Armstrong, D Bullock, Fred Keltner.