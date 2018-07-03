8-under 27 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Gary Bishop, Dave Miller and Denny Kruszka had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on each hole on the front nine except No. 6.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Dave Buchwalter, Herb Johnson, Gerry Schultz

• 29: Harold Anderson, Dave Doyle, Don Sicurella, Jim Luck

• 30: Rocky Long, Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Clarence Cross

• 31: Rodney Williams, Bruce Barrett, Tom Armstrong, Rick Webb

• 31: Mark Hess, D Bullock, Gary Defayette

• 31: Jim Faul, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_golfgraphic.jpg