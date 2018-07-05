WHS grad Roberts earns player of week honors

Wilmington High School graduate Chad Roberts was named the Prospect League player of the week, for the week of June 27 through July 3.

The award, presented by Hodgson Mill, allows Roberts to join teammate Andrew Czech as the only members of the Chillicothe Paints to earn the honor this season.

Roberts hit .481 (13 for 27) during the week with three doubles, a triple and two home runs. he drove in four runs and scored six times.

He had a .500 on-base percentage and an .899 slugging percentage for an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.399.

For the season, Roberts leads the Prospect League in hits with 42, is tied for first in total bases with 68, ranks second in at-bats with 115, third in runs scored with 26, third in slugging percentage .591, fourth in batting average .365, four in extra-base hits with 14 and fifth in on-base percentage .452.

The Paints will play at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium Friday and Saturday. Games both days begin at 7:05 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Roberts_Chad_Paints.jpg