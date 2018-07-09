BHS football golf outing Saturday at Cedar Trace

The annual Blanchester High School football team golf outing will be held Saturday at Cedar Trace Golf Course in Batavia.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Cost is $70 per player. The winning team receives $280; the runnerup gets $140.

Included with the cost is a cheeseburger/hot dog lunch, door prizes, a hole-in-one contest and long drive/closest to pin contests.

Individuals and businesses also can be hole sponsors, with pledges of three amounts – $100, $500 and $1,000.

For more information on how to register for the tournament or be a hole sponsor, contact BHS football coach Brandon Sammons at 513-282-9086.