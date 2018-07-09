Fair harness races feature dead heat

On Monday, Rainbow Magic in the first race, Dontforgetyourluck in the fourth race and Betty’s Legacy in the fifth race have local ties.

The Hagemeyer Memorial Race Sunday at the Clinton County Fair had a winner for both Maynard and Stella.

The race was declared a dead heat, according to results posted on the United States Trotting Association website. The winners were Mc Autumn and Jamaican A Bundle. The two were clocked pacing the mile in 1:58.4.

The fourth race was named the Hagemeyer Memorial Race in honor of Maynard and Stella Hagemeyer, both of whom had passed away since the 2017 Clinton County Fair.

In the fifth race, Big See paced the mile in 2:01.4 and earned a victory on its home track.

In the eighth race, Cg’s Boy Toy went 1:57, the fastest time on the Sunday program, to win by a head. Cg’s Boy Toy is stabled at the fairgrounds.

In the 12th race, Pacin To Paydaze pace a 1:59.3 for the mile to make Scott Hagemeyer a winner. Mark Winters Jr. of Sabina trains Pacin To Paydaze.

On Monday, Brian Georges got things off to a fast start with a pair of wins in the first two races.

Georges trains Rainbow Magic who paced the mile in 1:57.2 to hit the line first.

In the second race, Brian and Mary Ann Georges are owners of Trotslikenoother, who closed in 29.2 to win the mile trot.

One of the 12 races from Sunday’s harness racing program at the Clinton County Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0506-1.jpg One of the 12 races from Sunday’s harness racing program at the Clinton County Fair. John Hamilton | News Journal