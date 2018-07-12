6-under par tops Community field at Elks

The team of Don Sicurella, Mark Hess and Steve Olinger had a 6-under par 30 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled Nos. 11 and 17 then posted birdies on Nos. 14 and 16.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Dave Doyle, John Philp, Dave Buchwalter, Tim Edens

• 32: Gary Defayette, Rocky Long, Bill Ross, Kenny Hill

• 33: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Bernie Rosenow, Rusty Smethwick

• 34: Heather Fryman, Jeff Fryman, Gerry Marcum, Jim Luck

• 34: Dick Thatcher, Ed Blohm, Frenchie Hatfield, Dennis Kruszka

• 34: Gary Newbry, Al Hardy, Harold Anderson, Gary Bishop