CM Sports Complex golf outing July 21 at Majestic

The sixth annual Clinton-Massie Sports Complex Committee golf outing will be held July 21 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Registration begins the day of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start for the scramble format tournament at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 per golfer and includes 18 holes and a cart, along with dinner and prizes. Door prizes for golfers will be awarded and refreshments will be available on the course.

The outing is limited to the first 144 golfers paid and registered.

Team prizes include, four free rounds of golf at Heatherwoode Golf Course for first place; four free rounds of golf and lunch for second place; four free rounds of golf and lunch at the Elks 797 Golf Club for third place.

Prizes also for the longest drive, longest putt made and closes to the pin. There also will be chances to win a car, vacations and more throughout the course.

For more information or to register, contact Paul Young at cmsportscomplex@outlook.com or call 513-415-0360.