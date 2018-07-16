Woods to compete in Optimist junior golf event

Gabby Woods is scheduled to compete in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship July 27-Aug. 1 in Florida.

Woods qualified for the prestigious world-wide event during competition an Optimist district qualifier June 11 at Yankee Trace golf Course in Centerville. Woods shot a 77.

The OIJGC will be contested at the PGA National Reserve in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Woods and the 15-18 girls division players will play the Squire and Palmer layouts.

The tournament is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 50-plus ties following the third round.

The tournament includes golfers from 43 states, six Canadian provinces and 28 total nations.

There are several players in the event from Southwest Ohio, including golfers from Lebanon, Loveland, Mason, Cincinnati, Beavercreek, Monroe, Kettering and Centerville.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_GLF_cm_gabby1.jpg Gabby Woods, a junior at Clinton-Massie High School, is scheduled to compete in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship July 28-Aug. 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_GLF_cm_gabby3.jpg Gabby Woods, a junior at Clinton-Massie High School, is scheduled to compete in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship July 28-Aug. 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. News Journal File Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_GLF_cm_gabby5.jpg News Journal File Photo