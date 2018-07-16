Scherzer vs. Sale to start MLB All-Star Game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will bat sixth for the National League in the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Harper is hitting .214 with a .365 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite his hitting struggles, Harper is an All-Star — voted in by fans — for the sixth time in his seven-year major league career.

Nationals teammate Max Scherzer will take the mound for the NL as expected with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying it’s good for baseball and for the country to give him the ball. Scherzer (12-5) has a 2.41 ERA and a league-high 182 strikeouts.

Sale and Scherzer are both making their third All-Star starts, joining 13 other pitchers with that distinction. Sale is starting for the third consecutive time and is the third player to do that, following Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts. Both made their first All-Star starts with different teams — Sale for the White Sox and Scherzer for the Tigers.

Roberts says New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will follow Scherzer for the NL. Roberts says he picked Scherzer to start over deGrom because the game is at Scherzer’s home ballpark in Washington.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch says the New York Yankees’ Luis Severino will come in after Sale, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell.

Here is the starting National League lineup: Javier Baez 2B, Nolan Arenado 3B, Paul Goldschmidt DH, Freddie Freeman 1B, Matt Kemp LF, Bryce Harper CF, Nick Markakis RF, Brandon Crawford SS, Willson Contreras C.

Here is the starting American League lineup: Mookie Betts RF, Jose Altuve 2B, Mike Trout CF, JD Martinez DH, Jose Ramirez 3B, Aaron Judge LF, Manny Machado SS, Jose Abreu 1B, Salvador Perez C.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball