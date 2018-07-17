A youth soccer camp is being held this week at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field. Boys and girls are competing in the camp under the direction of WHS varsity boys soccer head coach Imad El-Macharrafie and WHS junior varsity boys soccer head coach Steve Reed. El-Macharrafie said the attendance at this year’s camp was increased over last year’s camp.

A youth soccer camp is being held this week at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field. Boys and girls are competing in the camp under the direction of WHS varsity boys soccer head coach Imad El-Macharrafie and WHS junior varsity boys soccer head coach Steve Reed. El-Macharrafie said the attendance at this year’s camp was increased over last year’s camp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm1.jpg A youth soccer camp is being held this week at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field. Boys and girls are competing in the camp under the direction of WHS varsity boys soccer head coach Imad El-Macharrafie and WHS junior varsity boys soccer head coach Steve Reed. El-Macharrafie said the attendance at this year’s camp was increased over last year’s camp. Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm2.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm3.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm4.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm5.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm6.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm7.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm8.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm9.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm10.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm11.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm12.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SOC_wilm13.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal