‘A Night of Their Own’ August 16 at GABP

CINCINNATI — The fifth annual St. Elizabeth Healthcare A Night of Their Own will be held 5 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Great American Ball Park.

This exclusive event gives women ages 21 and over the opportunity to play like the pros on the field and learn all aspects of the game from Reds coaches, broadcasters and front office executives.

Unique experiences:

• Throw a pitch from the mound and snag a fly ball in the outfield

• Run the bases and take hits in the batting cage on the field

• NEW for 2018: Get your picture taken with catcher Tucker Barnhart’s 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Meet and greets:

• Learn from the Reds coaching staff including interim manager Jim Riggleman and third base coach Billy Hatcher

• Tips from Reds broadcasters including Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman, Jeff Brantley and more

• Hear from President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams and President & COO Phil Castellini

Participants will receive a gift bag featuring a Reds tote bag and infinity scarf and be treated to a buffet dinner in the FOX Sports Club, where they can try the signature drink the “Rosie-rita.”

All the proceeds from the event benefit the baseball and softball outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

Mo Egger from 1530 ESPN and Jessica Brown from FOX19 NOW will emcee the on-field events for the evening.

Event tickets are $125 per person and include:

• On-field experiences including hitting on the field and pitching from the mound

• Ballpark tours with stops in the Reds clubhouse and indoor batting cages

• Buffet dinner and gift bag featuring an exclusive Reds tote bag and infinity scarf

• Ticket for an upcoming Reds game

• Parking voucher for The Banks Garage under the ballpark

Space is limited. Sign up today at reds.com/baseball101 or (513) 765-7240. Friends may request to be in the same group for activities upon registration.

Event schedule:

• 4:45-5:30 p.m.: Registration and check-in

• 5:30-6:20 p.m.: Dinner, cocktails and welcome

• 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Ballpark tours, on-field events and Q&A sessions

A special thanks to the event sponsors and partners: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beringer Wine, Skyline Chili, iHeart Media, FOX19 NOW, Prestige AV & Creative Services, Amelia Florist Wine & Gift Shop, Servatii Pastry Shop and Graeter’s.