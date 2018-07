Young girls blanketed the Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program field this week during the evening hours for the annualPee-Wee Football Cheerleader Camp. Cheerleader coaches along with high school cheerleaders instructed the girls on theintricacies of cheerleading. The annual Wilmington Pee-Wee Football Camp also was held this week in the evening at AlumniField. Wilmington High School players and coaches, along with youth football coaches, were in charge of the camp.

