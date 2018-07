Clinton-Massie Middle School boys and girls interested in playing golf this season should meet Thursday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the course driving range, according to coach Phil Larrick.

Interested players must have a physical and all other forms completed on Final Forms before practicing.

