Murphy 4th after 1st round

A pair of county high school golfers were involved in junior golf tournaments this week.

Gabby Woods, a junior at Clinton-Massie High School, had an opening round 88 in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Playing in the girls 15-18 year old division, Woods was 104th in the field after the first round. She completed her second round on Monday with a 91. She’ll play a third round on Tuesday.

Jack Murphy, a junior at Wilmington High School, had a 7-over 79 Monday in the first round of the Southern Ohio Junior PGA Tour Championship at Shaker Run Golf Course.

Murphy was tied for fourth in the tournament and is fourth in the overall SOPGA Junior Tour player of the year standings.

Murphy will continue the tournament on Tuesday.

The high school golf season begins Aug. 7.

All four county schools will play in SBAAC Divisional matches.

The Wilmington and Clinton-Massie boys will play in the American Diviison match at 8 a.m. Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The Blanchester and East Clinton boys will play in the National Division match 11 a.m. at Friendly Meadows.

The girls divisional will be held at Deer Track and tee off at 9 a.m.

Jack Murphy https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_BGLF_wilmurphy2.jpg Jack Murphy

WHS golfer also in running for player of year; Woods has one round left in Florida