Eye of a Hurricane

Monday was the first official day for practice for Ohio high school football teams. The News Journal was able to photograph practice sessions at Clinton-Massie and Wilmington Monday morning. The football regular season begins Aug. 24. Wilmington will host Valley View while Clinton-Massie travels to East Clinton. Blanchester will host Washington Senior. All games kick-off at 7 p.m. Wilmington has a scrimmage set for 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Eaton. East Clinton will scrimmage Westfall at EC 5 p.m. Aug. 7. Blanchester scrimmages at Indian Hill Aug. 8. Clinton-Massie’s first scrimmage is 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Edgewood.

