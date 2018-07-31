City Rec fall soccer registration underway

Registration is underway for the Wilmington City Parks and Recreation fall soccer leagues.

Cost is $30 for each Wilmington resident and $15 for an additional Wilmington resident in the same family. Cost for non-Wilmington residents is $40 for the first family member and $20 for each additional child. A $10 late fee will be assessed to all costs for payments received after Aug. 6.

Registration for children in kindergarten through the eighth grade runs through Aug. 13. Online registration is available at the following website: http://bit.ly/fallsoccer2018. There is a registration link on the Wilmington OH Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Forms also are available at the park office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Payment and form can be mailed to City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, 69 N. South St. Payment also can be made at the Denver park office. Checks should be made payable to the City of Wilmington Park and Recreation. A $30 charge will be assessed for returned checks.

Leagues will be determined by numbers for each grade level. Coaches will contact players by Aug. 24. Practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 27.

Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and possibly Saturday for the older age groups. League play will begin Sept. 11, weather permitting.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 366-6682 or by email wilmingtonparkathletics@gmail.com.