Stover III, Murphy, Woods on the links

Gary Stover III won his third golf club championship Sunday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

In the Majestic Springs Club Championship tournament, Stover had a 71 and edged runner Keith Mineer by one stroke to win the 2018 title.

Stover also won the Majestic Springs Club Championship in 2015 as well as winning the Elks 797 Golf Course Club Championship in 2017.

In the First Flight, Brad Norris had a 77 and claimed the title by a stroke over John Howard and Kyle Rudduck, both of whom shot 78s.

In the Second Flight, Jim Keeton brought home the first place honor with a 93. Zach Murphy shot 97 and Ryan Pitsinger had a 117.

In the Senior Flight, Stan Coveleskie won the club title with a 77. Mike Watsell was runnerup with a 78 and was followed by Dan Cutter 78, Bill Glaspey 81, Dick Wical 81 and Bernie Maphet 87.

Also in the First Flight, Joe Miner 79, Mark Roberts 79, Ron Cordy 80, Dirk Von Deylen 82, Andy Morton 83, Ryan Morton 85, Ted Schroeder 85, Doug Fisher 86, Horace McQueen 86, Craig Keeton 91.

Also in the Championship Flight, Doug Osten was third with a 73. Other results were Tony McMullin 75, Dan Hammiel 76, Phil Gilmore 77, Brady Roberts 78, Jake Jones 79, Matt Arledge 83, John McQuguen 85, Justin Young 85, Adam Morris 86, Brand Gautraux 87, Kenny Oemish 89.

Murphy 4th

in SOPGA

championship

Wilmington’s Jack Murphy and his fellow competitors in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour Championship sat around Tuesday but were unable to outlast the rain and the final round was rained out.

According to the SOPGA Twitter feed, championship tournament standings would be based on first round scores – Murphy was fourth – and SOPGA Player of the Year honors would be calculated with those results.

Murphy was fourth in POY standings going in to the tournament.

Woods 88

in Optimist

final round

In Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Clinton-Massie junior Gabby Woods carded an 88 in the third round of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship. She did not make the cut for the final round.

Majestic Springs champions: Brad Norris in first flight, Jim Keeton in second flight and Stan Coveleskie in senior flight. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_GLF_majesticflight-1.jpg Majestic Springs champions: Brad Norris in first flight, Jim Keeton in second flight and Stan Coveleskie in senior flight. Courtesy Photo Gary Stover III won the Majestic Springs Club Championship Sunday with a 71. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_GLF_stover2.jpg Gary Stover III won the Majestic Springs Club Championship Sunday with a 71. Courtesy Photo