The East Clinton football team opened practice Monday in Lees Creek under the guidance of head coach Jeremy Yankey and his staff. On Tuesday, the Astros took advantage of a morning-long downpour to pass out equipment but were back on the field in the afternoon. East Clinton will practice with Westfall High School on Aug. 7 then open its preseason scrimmage schedule at Frankfort Adena on Aug. 11. The regular season begins Aug. 24 at home against Clinton-Massie. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac3.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac5.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac6.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac7.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac4.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac8.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac9.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac10.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac13.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac14.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac15.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac16.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac17.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac11.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_FB_ecprac12.jpg