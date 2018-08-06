CM’s Woods tops Shootout field with 6-over 77

GOSHEN – Gabby Woods earned top honors for the girls at the Rocket Shootout season-opening golf tournament Monday at Deer Track Golf Course.

Woods had a 6-over 77 on the Clermont County layout, also site of the first SBAAC Divisional match on Tuesday.

As a team, the Lady Falcons were runnersup to West Union, 400 to 420.

SUMMARY

Aug 6 2018

CNE Shootout

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team Scores

West Union 400 Clinton-Massie 420 Clermont Northeastern 435 Goshen 509 Georgetown 535

Individuals

Top five: Gabby Woods (CM) 77 Hailey Stegemann (CNE) 92 Alex Clark (WU) 97 Lindsay Daniel (WU) 100 DeAnna Caraway (WU) 100

Clinton-Massie: Gabby Woods 77 Taylor Anderson 120 Pearl Spurlock 106 Abby Schneider 117 Mackyzi Vonderhaar 143 Luci Payne 138

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_LOGO-cm-letter.jpg