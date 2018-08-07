Murphy, Hurricane open with SBAAC victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Led by match medalist Jack Murphy, the Wilmington High School boys golf team opened the season with a victory in the SBAAC American Division boys golf divisional Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Murphy had a 1-over par 36 on the front nine, edging out the runnerup by five strokes.

The SBAAC girls golf outing scheduled for Tuesday at Deer Track was postponed to Aug. 14.

The SBAAC National Division boys divisional Tuesday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course was postponed. A makeup date had not been set.

Western Brown and New Richmond came in with 197s while Clinton-Massie had a 200.

“I was pleasantly surprised how well the guys performed, considering it was the first varsity match for everyone,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We were only four shots as a team from getting second place. Hopefully we can improve our course management and putting before our next match.”

Carsyn Creager and Ethan Johnson both had 48s for the Falcons.

For the Hurricane, Murphy’s 36 bested runnerup Chase Huff of Goshen who had a 41.

Zane Carey shot a 49 for Wilmington.

“For everyone’s first varsity match, except for Jack, I was very pleased, as our hard work the last week had proved successful,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “We have to keep working hard, but what a great start to our season.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 7 2018

SBAAC American Division

@Majestic Springs Golf Course

Team scores

Wilmington 190 Western Brown 197 New Richmond 197 Clinton-Massie 200 Batavia 209 Goshen 223

Individuals

Top Five: Jack Murphy (W) 36 Chase Huff (G) 41 Tabor Tesmer (WB) 42 Jack Beineke (NR) 43 Kaden Huddle (WB) 46

Wilmington (190) Jack Murphy 36 Zane Carey 49 Brendan Powell 50 Ely Schumacher 56 Braydon Conley 55

Clinton-Massie (200) Carsyn Creager 48 Kaleb Hughes 53 Ethan Johnson 48 Clay Carroll 51 Michael Moritz 69

