XENIA – The Clinton-Massie girls golf team opened its season Wednesday with a 181 to 203 loss to Dayton Carroll at the WGC Golf Course.

Massie junior Gabby Woods had a 37, 2 over par.

“Gabby continues her solid play to start the season,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Outside of a double (bogey) on 8, she played very well.”

Pearl Spurlock had a 53 and Taylor Anderson came in with a 56. Luci Payne shot a 57 and Abby Schneider carded a 63. Mackynzi Vonderhaar had a 64.