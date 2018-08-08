Despite medalist, Hurricane falls to Beavers at SHCC

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Despite having the overall match medalist, the Wilmington High School boys golf team was defeated by Beavercreek 342 to 389 Wednesday in a non-league 18-hole match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Jack Murphy had a 74, the low score by seven strokes.

“Jack played great all day, just couldn’t quite get a birdie to fall and struggled coming in on the last four holes,” said WHS coach Phil Gilmore.

Zane Carey had a 94 and Braydon Conley shot a 106. Ely Schumacher had a 115 for the Hurricane.

Wilmington will play in the DorWood Invitational Friday then will get back in the SBAAC with a divisional match at Elks Run beginning at 4 p.m.