Red-hot Warriors top CM girls at Elks

WILMINGTON – A red-hot Lebanon squad had a 152 Thursday and won a non-league girls golf match with Clinton-Massie at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons had a 196 team total.

“We need to continue to improve around and on the green once league play starts,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Gabby Woods was the top player for the Lady Falcons with a 2-over par 37.

Taylor Anderson had a 47 and Abby Schneider scored with a 53 for Massie.

“Taylor played very well from tee to green,” McGraw said.

Also for Massie, Luci Payne had a 59 and Pearl Spurlock shot a 64. Mackynzi Vonderhaar carded a 66.