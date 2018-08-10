The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its 12th annual Roberta Naylor Hoop Dreams Basketball Camp with 23 athletes participating. The camp was sponsored by EMSAR Inc. The Hoop Dreams camp is named in memory of Roberta Naylor, who was the founder of the Hoop Dreams basketball camp and beloved member of the Developmental Disabilities Board who passed away last fall. Volunteer instructors provide basic basketball fundamentals, training and recreational play for the athletes. Hoop Dreams Basketball Camp participants, from left to right, front row, Brendon Sears, Brian Falgner, Kathy Smith, Joe Barlett, Becca Brewer, Tim Naylor; middle row, Jenny Rocheleau, Lydia Dell, Holly Spangler, Austin Powers, Justin Grant, Brice Seymour, Jonathan Constant, Andy Sanderson; back row, Tony Mason, Matt Estep, Blake Rhodehamel, Michael Brady, Josh “Eddie” Adkins, April Williams, Josh Stackhouse, Dwayne Rice, Savannah Hooper, Katie Murphy, Randy McKamey, Sawyer Hooper.

