East Clinton golfers open with loss to LMHS

GREEN TOWNSHIP – The East Clinton High School boys golf team dropped its season opener Thursday to Little Miami, 180 to 187, at Snow Hill Country Club.

East Clinton’s Brendan Walters was match medalist with a 42 on the front nine at SHCC.

But Little Miami had solid scores all around and won the match.

Gage McConahay had a 46 for the Astros and Shane Streber came in with a 47. Lane Baker scored with a 52. Quinton Tolle finished with a 63.

Thomas Sweeney and Zach Smoot had 43s for the Panthers. Garrett Engstroms hot a 46 and Blake Brooner carded a 48.