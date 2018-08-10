Hurricane 8th at Dorwood Invitational

ARCANUM – The Wilmington High School boys golf team finished eighth Friday at the Dorwood Invitational at Beechwood Golf Course.

The tournament features as unique format with each team’s coach playing with the high school students.

Defending champion Northmont won the tournament with a 489. Wilmington had a 558.

Jack Murphy finished with a 75, good enough to place the WHS junior in the top five among individuals, coach Phil Gilmore said.

Also playing for the Hurricane in the event were Zane Carey, Brendan Powell, Ely Schumacher and Braydon Conley.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-2.jpg