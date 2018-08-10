Wilmington JV tennis tops Talawanda in opener 4-1

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School reserve girls tennis team opened its season Friday with a 4-1 win over Talawanda on the WHS courts.

Josie Nichols and Hannah Gordon posted 6-0, 6-1 wins in singles matches for the Lady Hurricane.

Gracie Conger and Annie Osborn won at first doubles while Abby Lowe and Chloe Mitchell came out on top at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 10 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Talawanda 1

Singles

• Josie Nichols def Piper Muhlauser 6-0, 6-1

• Hannah Gordon def Taona Banda 6-0, 6-1

• Abby Greene was def by Alex Pyles 3-6, 3-6

Doubles

• Gracie Conger, Annie Osborn def Scout Tincher, Isabel Lykins 6-2, 6-1

• Abby Lowe, Chloe Mitchell def McEnzie W, Mikaela G 2-2, forfeit