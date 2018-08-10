WHS tennis opens season with 5-0 victory

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls tennis team steamrolled Talawanda 5-0 Friday in the season opening match on the WHS courts.

“It was good to finally have an opponent after so many practices and summer workouts together,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We had a great preseason.”

Cooper said seniors Zane Bekheet, Emma Schroeder and Kristina Walt demonstrated “real leadership” and the new players adjusted quickly to high school tennis. Freshman Claire Burns was a winner at No. 2 singles and Jenna Taylor teamed with Schroeder for a doubles victory.

Rachel Barker and Kristina Walt teamed for a convincing win at second doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2018

@WHS courts

Wilmington 5 Talawanda 0

Singles

• Allie Kees def Molly Monson 6-4, 6-1

• Claire Burns def Rory Lykins 6-0, 6-0

• Zane Bekheet def Allie Flick 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

Doubles

• Emma Schroeder, Jenna Taylor def Ayssa Smith, Bethany Dickman 6-1, 6-1

• Rachel Barker, Kristina Walt def Mercy Patterson, Sara Lee 6-2, 6-0