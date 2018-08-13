Massie tennis hammers Hillsboro in tennis opener

HILLSBORO – The Clinton-Massie tennis team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 non-league win over Hillsboro on the Highland County courts.

The Lady Falcons used their experience to win the three singles courts, coach Lynn Deatherage said. Hailey Clayborn, Nina Lazic and Raelee Schulz posted easy wins on the singles courts.

Kari Cragwell and Liza Duncan “jumped out to an early lead and then held on to claim the match,” Deatherage said. Jenn Callewaert and Lindsey Amberger also posted a doubles win.

Clinton-Massie travels to Wilmington for the SBAAC American Division opener on Tuesday.

“We have to come out ready,” Deatherage said.

SUMMARY

Aug 13 2018

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Miriam Studebaker 6-0, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Alexis Nicolas 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz def Caroline Crouch 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

• Kari Cragwell, Liza Duncan def Kenzie Adams, Johanna Holt 6-3, 6-4

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Julia Hart, Haley Norman 6-1, 6-2