Woods, Massie win first SBAAC girls outing

GOSHEN – The SBAAC girls golf season opened Monday at Deer Track Golf Course with Clinton-Massie posting team and individual honors.

Gabby Woods had a 36 to earn medalist honors for the day. As a team, the Lady Falcons edged the Lady Rockets of Clermont Northeastern 216 to 218 for team honors.

“We are happy to be leading after the first league match not having our best,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We know we need to be better each time out.”

For Wilmington, fourth overall in the team standings, Lilly Middleton was runnerup to Woods with a 49.

“It was great to get in our first match of the year,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

East Clinton and Blanchester had golfers in the event but neither school had a full squad.

Ashlin Benne posted a 58 for Blanchester. Marci Ellis had a 69 for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 13 2018

SBAAC Girls

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 216 Clermont Northeastern 218 Goshen 247 Wilmington 248 New Richmond 264 Georgetown 282 Western Brown 294. Blanchester did not have full team. East Clinton did not have full team.

Individuals

Clinton-Massie (216) Gabby Woods 36 Taylor Anderson 56 Pearl Spurlock 68 Abby Schneider 59 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 65 Luci Payne 67

Wilmington (248) Lilly Middleton 49 Brooklyn Taylor 71 Meredith Robinson 63 Carrie Robinson 63 Adrienne Besser 72 Madylin Steinmetz 69

East Clinton (Inc) Marci Ellis 69

Blanchester (Inc) Ashlin Benne 58 Regan Grogg 75

Other teams with individual medalist honors: Clermont Northeastern (218) Taylor Shumard 50; Georgetown (282) Lizzie Powell 64; Goshen (247) Maddie Arnett 50; New Richmond (264) Emily Fisher 64; Western Brown (294) Madelyn Cox 59;

