Woods, CM win first SBAAC girls outing; WHS 4th

GOSHEN – The SBAAC girls golf season opened Monday at Deer Track Golf Course with Clinton-Massie posting team and individual honors.

Gabby Woods had a 36 to earn medalist honors for the day. As a team, the Lady Falcons edged the Lady Rockets of Clermont Northeastern 216 to 218 for team honors.

“We are happy to be leading after the first league match not having our best,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We know we need to be better each time out.”

For Wilmington, fourth overall in the team standings, Lilly Middleton was runnerup to Woods with a 49.

“It was great to get in our first match of the year,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

East Clinton and Blanchester had golfers in the event but neither school had a full squad.

Ashlin Benne posted a 58 for Blanchester. Marci Ellis had a 69 for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 13 2018

SBAAC Girls

@Deer Track Golf Course

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 216 Clermont Northeastern 218 Goshen 247 Wilmington 248 New Richmond 264 Georgetown 282 Western Brown 294. Blanchester did not have full team. East Clinton did not have full team.

Individuals

Clinton-Massie (216) Gabby Woods 36 Taylor Anderson 56 Pearl Spurlock 68 Abby Schneider 59 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 65 Luci Payne 67

Wilmington (248) Lilly Middleton 49 Brooklyn Taylor 71 Meredith Robinson 63 Carrie Robinson 63 Adrienne Besser 72 Madylin Steinmetz 69

East Clinton (Inc) Marci Ellis 69

Blanchester (Inc) Ashlin Benne 58 Regan Grogg 75

Other teams with individual medalist honors: Clermont Northeastern (218) Taylor Shumard 50; Georgetown (282) Lizzie Powell 64; Goshen (247) Maddie Arnett 50; New Richmond (264) Emily Fisher 64; Western Brown (294) Madelyn Cox 59

CM tennis

victorious

in opener

HILLSBORO – The Clinton-Massie tennis team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 non-league win over Hillsboro on the Highland County courts.

The Lady Falcons used their experience to win the three singles courts, coach Lynn Deatherage said. Hailey Clayborn, Nina Lazic and Raelee Schulz posted easy wins on the singles courts.

Kari Cragwell and Liza Duncan “jumped out to an early lead and then held on to claim the match,” Deatherage said. Jenn Callewaert and Lindsey Amberger also posted a doubles win.

Clinton-Massie travels to Wilmington for the SBAAC American Division opener on Tuesday.

“We have to come out ready,” Deatherage said.

SUMMARY

Aug 13 2018

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn def Miriam Studebaker 6-0, 6-0

• Nina Lazic def Alexis Nicolas 6-0, 6-0

• Raelee Schulz def Caroline Crouch 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

• Kari Cragwell, Liza Duncan def Kenzie Adams, Johanna Holt 6-3, 6-4

• Jenn Callewaert, Lindsey Amberger def Julia Hart, Haley Norman 6-1, 6-2

WHS

tennis

halted

WILMINGTON – A close match was halted by rain Saturday as Wilmington faced Strongsville in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.

WHS coach Doug Cooper said no makeup date has been scheduled with the Cleveland-area school.

The Lady Hurricane won at second singles where Claire Burns posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Strongsville won at first single, defeating Allie Kees 6-2, 6-0.

Three other matches were in progress.

Zane Bekheet at third singles was in front 6-3, 5-3 (15-0) when her match ended.

Emma Schroeder and Jenna Taylor trailed 3-6, 4-3 in their first doubles encounter and Kristina Walt and Rachel Barker were down 6-7 (5-7), 2-3 (30-15) at second doubles.

CM boys

drop match

to MT golf

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – The Clinton-Massie boys golf team was defeated by Miami Trace 182 to 238 Friday in a non-league match at The Greens of Fayette County.

“I knew it would be a tough day as The Greens of Fayette County may be one of the most difficult courses we will play this year,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Ethan Johnson, a freshman, was the medalist for Massie with a 55. Tyler Eggleton of Miami Trace was overall match medalist with a 1-over par 37.

Also for the Falcons, Clay Carroll carded a 57. Kaleb Hughes shot a 62 and Mike Moritz had a 64. Colt Myers came in with a 69.

EC-CM

tennis

changed

The Clinton-Massie at East Clinton girls tennis match originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Aug. 27, according to EC athletic director Jim Marsh.

Wilmington’s Meredith Robinson tees off on hole No. 6 Monday at Deer Track Golf Course in the SBAAC girls golf match. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_wil_meredith1-1.jpg Wilmington’s Meredith Robinson tees off on hole No. 6 Monday at Deer Track Golf Course in the SBAAC girls golf match. Mark Huber | News Journal

LOCAL ROUNDUP