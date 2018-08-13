Murphy, Hurricane make it 2 in a row in SBAAC

BATAVIA – The Wilmington High School boys golf team made it two in a row Monday by finishing on top of the SBAAC American Division boys golf field at Elks Run Golf Course.

Jack Murphy blitzed the field by eight strokes to earn medalist honors with a 36. He had seven pars and a birdie on the final hole to post the even par score.

“He has just been so steady for us this year and his scores are reaping the benefit of his hard work over the summer,” Wilmington coach Phil Gilmore said.

Carsyn Creager led Clinton-Massie with a 46. The Falcons were fifth overall in the team standings.

For Wilmington, Zane Carey started the day seven over through five holes then rallied to finish with a 46.

“We wanted to build our lead and that is what we did,” Gilmore said. ‘That has to be our mentality going into every league match.”

SUMMARY

SBAAC American Boys

@Elks Run Golf Course

Team scores

Wilmington 196 New Richmond 199 Batavia 210 Western Brown 211 Clinton-Massie 220 Goshen 234

Individuals

Wilmington (196) Jack Murphy 36 Zane Carey 46 Braydon Conley 63 Ely Schumacher 61 Brendan Powell 63; Clinton-Massie (220) Carsyn Creager 46 Kaleb Hughes 59 Ethan Johnson 56 Clay Carroll 63 Michael Moritz 59

Other teams with medalist: New Richmond (199) Jake Beineke 46 Jackson Miller 46; Batavia (210) Luke Tuner 47; Western Brown (211) Tabor Tasmer 44; Goshen (234) Isaac Laney 53

Falcons fifth overall in American Division boys golf