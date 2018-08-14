9-under 26 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dave Doyle, Bruce Barrett, Dave Buchwalter and Denny Kruszka had a 9-under par 26 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Steve Olinger, Jim Jones, Bernie Rosenow, Jim Luck

• 29: Gary Bishop, Kathy Keltner, Rocky Long, Mark Hess

• 30: Rusty Smethwick, Fred Stern, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill

• 32: Gary Newbry, Doggie Anderson, Ed Blohm, Bill Ross

• 33: Dick Mitchener, French Hatfield,k Jerry Hatton, Andy Morgan

• 34: Gerry Marcum, Don Sicurella, Gerry Schultz

