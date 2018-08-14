50 wins Habitat for Humanity golf outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Bill Kassinos Sr., Amanda Dixon, Denny Kruszka and Tim Titus won the Habitat for Humanity golf scramble Aug. 10 at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners topped a field of 17 teams with a 21-under par 50. The winning team was sponsored by the Elks 797 Golf Club. They received four rounds of golf to Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The runnersup were sponsored by Peoples Bank and consisted of Nikki Custis, Chip Phillips, Gabby Wedding and Nick Salsgiver. They received four rounds of golf to Snow Hill Country Club.

Third place went to the Glaspey team of Bill Glaspey, Randy Lewis, Dick Reynolds and John Osborne. They received four rounds of golf from the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The last place team was sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May and consisted of Katie Anderson, Rodney Feltz, Tom Dreyer and Dlaire Brown. They received four tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game.

Event winners were Bill Harding, closet to the pin on No. 3; Lee Eltzroth, closest to the pin on No. 14; Bill Glaspey, longest drive No. 4; Gabby Wedding, longest drive on No. 11; Don Wells, longest drive on No. 9.

Split the pot went to Josh Fite who donated the money back to Habitat for Humanity.

Raffle prizes were distributed to Dauna Armstrong, one night stay at the Roberts Centre; Kirk Reynolds, one night stay at the Holiday Inn; Curt Warner, one night stay at the Hampton Inn; Kirby Tolliver, Case toy tractor; Curt Warner, massage and a Mediterranean restaurant gift certificate, Chris Cowman, bucket of cleaning items and $25 gift certificate to Max and Erma’s; Rhonda Eltzroth, haircut and a gift certificate to Max and Erma’s; Lee Eltzroth, camping and BBQ supplies.

Dauna Armstrong donated her raffle prize of a bucket of household items and a $25 Walmart gift certificate to one of the 2018 Habitat homeowners Brian Allphin.

There were many golf sponsors, businesses or friends who provided raffle prizes and giveaways to participants. Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County depends on the success of this event to provide affordable housing for deserving families in the community.

Those who made this outing a success were Bond Insurance Agency, Wilmington Iron & Metal, Trico Title, Peoples Bank, Clinton County Farm Bureau, Wendell and Linda Compton, FOE 1224 Men, CMH Regional Health System, Edward Jones Watt-Hooper-Bailey, Ohio Living Cape May, Derringer Vending & Food Services, Service Master Restoration by Angler, Lees Creek United Church of Christ, Buckley, Miller, Wright, Raizk, Fadi and Gale Al Ghawi, Honnerlaw Real Estate Service LLC, The First National Bank of Blanchester, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Matrka Renovation & Painting LLC, Trusty Insurance Agency, Modern Woodman, First State Bank, BDK Feed & Supply Blanchester, Fillmore Construction, American Legion Post 49, Impressions Created, Tom Stone, Feltz Home Inspection, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, Huhtamaki, Collett Propane, Alkermes, Sabin Wholesale, Jay and Cindy Peterson, Bush Auto Place, Bennett Realty LLC, Wilmington Savings Bank, Smith Feike Minton Insurance, Bill Marine Ford, Inc, Slyman Insurance, Drayer Physical Therapy, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Jayne Garber and family, Rome Jewelers, Adkins family, Mayer Agri-Equipment Inc, CC Community Action, Applied Mechanical Systems, Peelle Lundy Realtors, Peelle Law Offices Co LPA, Accurate Heating & Cooling, Long’s Pharmacy, Gebhart Electric, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services, New Vienna Lions Club, At-Chem/Chem Station, Elks, Snow Hill Country Club, Majestic Springs Golf Course, Dave Stanton, Derringer Food Company, the Cincinnati Reds, Bane Welker Equipment, and Waring Office Supplies.