BHS tennis opens with 4-1 loss to LMHS

BLANCHESTER – Little Miami was too strong for Blanchester in the season opening tennis match Tuesday for the Ladycats. The Lady Panthers came out on top 4-1 in the non-league match.

“Starting four players in their first varsity match, this was going to be a learning experience either way,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I thought we did an excellent job. Little Miami has three very good singles players.”

Sexton was pleased at first singles with Kayla Allen, who got better as the match went on, the coach added.

Sexton said both doubles teams played well. Maddy Coyle and Madie Ogden were 7-6 (11-9), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) winners in a marathon match.

“Maddy and Madie … battled to pull out that win,” said Sexton. “Two weeks ago, neither one of them had even picked up a racket. Two weeks late, they have their first varsity win.”

SUMMARY

Aug 14 2018

@Blanchester HS

Little Miami 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

• Kayla Allen was def by Cameryn Anderson 2-6, 4-6

• Lydia Falgner was def by Sara Noyes 3-6, 0-6

• Elicia Patton was def by Macy Addis 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Taylor Bradley, Annie Trovillo were def by Katie Misciasci, Tori Attiles 6-2, 4-6, 4-6

• Maddy Coyle, Madie Ogden def Grace Dye, Grace Goddard 7-6 (11-9), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)

