G-Men 1st, Astros 2nd, ‘Cats 6th in National Div. golf

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Led by medalist Lance Sininger, Georgetown won the first SBAAC National Division match Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

The G-Men shot a 173 while East Clinton finished as runnersup with a 183.

Blanchester was sixth with 221.

Sininger ran away with medalist honors by shooting a 32.

Brandon Walters of East Clinton was match runnerup with a 41.

Brian Miller posted the low score for Blanchester with a 49.

SUMMARY

Aug 14 2018

SBAAC National Division

@Snow Hill Country Club

Team scores

Georgetown 173 East Clinton 183 Clermont Northeastern 203 Bethel-Tate 210 Felicity 211 Blanchester 221

Individuals

Top five: Lance Sininger (Geo) 32 Brandon Walters (EC) 41 Reilly Pinger (Fel) 43 Foster Kuntz (CNE) 44

East Clinton (183) Gage McConahay 47 Brandon Walters 41 Shane Streber 46 Lane Baker 49 Quinton Tolle 56

Blanchester (221) Jacob Miller 55 Brian Miller 49 Ashlin Benne 53 Logan Heitzmann 64 Jacob Hamm 70 Trenton Czaika 67

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_benne.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_brianmiller.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_czaika.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_hamm.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_heitzmann.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_jmiller.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_blan_jmiller2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ec_baker.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ec_gagemcconahay.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ec_tolle.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ec_walters.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ec_walters2.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ecwalters_blanjmiller.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ecwalters_blanjmiller2.jpg