Hurricane final scrimmage set for Friday night

The Wilmington High School football jamboree scrimmage will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alumni Field.
The Hurricane will play Dayton Stebbins in the third and final scrimmage of the pre-season.
The game is open to the public. Admission cost is a nonperishable food item to support Your Father’s Kitchen and SugartreeMinistries.
The Wilmington High School and Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School fall sports meet the teams program will begin 5:30p.m. Aug. 17 prior to the scrimmage, according to Wilmington athletic director Troy Diels.
Local
Schedule
August 16 events
• Wilmington HS boys golf vs Hillsboro @Snow Hill 4 pm
• Wilmington HS boys soccer scrimmage @Hamilton 6, 8 pm
• Wilmington HS tennis vs Col DeSales @WHS 315 pm
• Clinton-Massie tennis vs Col DeSales @WHS 530 pm
• Blanchester volleyball scrimmage vs Dayton Christian @BHS TBA
• East Clinton tennis @Clermont NE 430 pm
• Wilmington girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
• East Clinton girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
• Clinton-Massie girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
• Wilmington HS JV tennis vs DeSales @WHS 4 pm
August 17 events
• Wilmington HS tennis vs Seton @WHS 430 pm
• Wilmington HS football scrimmage vs Stebbins @WHS 7 pm
• Clinton-Massie football scrimmage vs Bellbrook 7 pm
• East Clinton football scrimmage @Southeastern 7 pm
• Blanchester football scrimmage @Greeneview TBA
August 18 events
• Wilmington HS girls soccer @Greeneview 3 pm
• Blanchester girls tennis vs Blanchester Inv @BHS 9 am
• Wilmington HS cross country vs OHSAA Preseason @National Trail 9 am
Thursday
Television
NASCAR
9 a.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, practice
11 a.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, final practice
4 p.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, qualifying
8:30 p.m. FOX — Camping World UNOH 200
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. ESPN — Game 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea)
3 p.m. ESPN — Game 2, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa)
5 p.m. ESPN — Game 3, Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia)
7 p.m. ESPN2 — Game 4, Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston (Texas)
GOLF
5 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Nordea Masters, first round
9 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Nordea Masters, first round
Noon GOLF — LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Wyndham Championship, first round,
6 p.m. GOLF — Web.com WinCo Foods Portland Open, first round
7 p.m. FS1 — U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m. NBCSN — U.S. Championships, men’s competition
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. FS2 — Saratoga Live, Union Avenue (NYB) Stakes
MLB
1 p.m. MLB — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m. MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
10 p.m. MLB — L.A. Angels at Texas (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m. NBCSN — Professional Fighters League
NFL PRESEASON
8 p.m. ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Washington
FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP
10 a.m. FS2 — Women, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Nigeria
1:30 p.m. FS2 — Women, quarterfinal, France vs. North Korea
TENNIS
1 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s round of 16
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, women’s round of 16
11 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, men’s round of 16