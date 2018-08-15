Hurricane final scrimmage set for Friday night

The Wilmington High School football jamboree scrimmage will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane will play Dayton Stebbins in the third and final scrimmage of the pre-season.

The game is open to the public. Admission cost is a nonperishable food item to support Your Father’s Kitchen and SugartreeMinistries.

The Wilmington High School and Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School fall sports meet the teams program will begin 5:30p.m. Aug. 17 prior to the scrimmage, according to Wilmington athletic director Troy Diels.

Local

Schedule

August 16 events

• Wilmington HS boys golf vs Hillsboro @Snow Hill 4 pm

• Wilmington HS boys soccer scrimmage @Hamilton 6, 8 pm

• Wilmington HS tennis vs Col DeSales @WHS 315 pm

• Clinton-Massie tennis vs Col DeSales @WHS 530 pm

• Blanchester volleyball scrimmage vs Dayton Christian @BHS TBA

• East Clinton tennis @Clermont NE 430 pm

• Wilmington girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm

• East Clinton girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm

• Clinton-Massie girls golf vs SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm

• Wilmington HS JV tennis vs DeSales @WHS 4 pm

August 17 events

• Wilmington HS tennis vs Seton @WHS 430 pm

• Wilmington HS football scrimmage vs Stebbins @WHS 7 pm

• Clinton-Massie football scrimmage vs Bellbrook 7 pm

• East Clinton football scrimmage @Southeastern 7 pm

• Blanchester football scrimmage @Greeneview TBA

August 18 events

• Wilmington HS girls soccer @Greeneview 3 pm

• Blanchester girls tennis vs Blanchester Inv @BHS 9 am

• Wilmington HS cross country vs OHSAA Preseason @National Trail 9 am

Thursday

Television

NASCAR

9 a.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, practice

11 a.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, final practice

4 p.m. FS1 — Camping World UNOH 200, qualifying

8:30 p.m. FOX — Camping World UNOH 200

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. ESPN — Game 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea)

3 p.m. ESPN — Game 2, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa)

5 p.m. ESPN — Game 3, Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia)

7 p.m. ESPN2 — Game 4, Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston (Texas)

GOLF

5 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Nordea Masters, first round

9 a.m. GOLF — European PGA Nordea Masters, first round

Noon GOLF — LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round

3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Wyndham Championship, first round,

6 p.m. GOLF — Web.com WinCo Foods Portland Open, first round

7 p.m. FS1 — U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m. NBCSN — U.S. Championships, men’s competition

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. FS2 — Saratoga Live, Union Avenue (NYB) Stakes

MLB

1 p.m. MLB — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m. MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

10 p.m. MLB — L.A. Angels at Texas (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m. NBCSN — Professional Fighters League

NFL PRESEASON

8 p.m. ESPN — N.Y. Jets at Washington

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP

10 a.m. FS2 — Women, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Nigeria

1:30 p.m. FS2 — Women, quarterfinal, France vs. North Korea

TENNIS

1 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s round of 16

9 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, women’s round of 16

11 p.m. ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open, men’s round of 16

