Returning trio gives EC boys golf good chance to repeat

East Clinton didn’t have the single best golfer in the SBAAC National Division last season but the Astros had three first teamers and the best team in 2017.

Head coach Mike Deters was named coach of the year as he led ECHS to the National Division championship by 35 strokes over Georgetown. Lance Sininger of the G-Men was player of the year by a wide margin.

Gage McConahay, Brendan Walters and Shane Streber were all in the top eight in last year’s league standings and return to give EC a good chance to repeat as league champions.

“I’m looking forward to coaching this group this season,” said Deters. “We’ve got Shane, Gage and Brendan back and these guys played a big part in winning the National Division title a year ago. Those three are going to have to push our five freshman to provide some depth in the back end of our lineup.”

McConahay and Walters were first teamers while Streber was a second teamer.

Top losses from last year are Jacob Olds and Logan Kelly. Olds was a first-team player.

The East Clinton High School boys golf team, from left to right, front row, Quinten Tolle, Even Stewart; back row, head coach Mike Deters, Cody Chaney, Brendan Walters, Shane Streber, Gage McConahay, Lane Baker. Team member Connor Beitusch was not present for the photo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ecboysteam.jpg The East Clinton High School boys golf team, from left to right, front row, Quinten Tolle, Even Stewart; back row, head coach Mike Deters, Cody Chaney, Brendan Walters, Shane Streber, Gage McConahay, Lane Baker. Team member Connor Beitusch was not present for the photo. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal