Lady ‘Cane golf looks to improve on 3rd place finish

The Wilmington High School girls golf program is under new leadership in 2018.

Pat Black is now the head coach of the Lady Hurricane. Black is formerly the girls soccer coach at Clinton-Massie High School.

The Lady Hurricane finished a distant third in the SBAAC girls golf standings last season with Randall Davis as the head coach.

Clermont Northeastern won the league with 1,519 strokes while Clinton-Massie was runnerup with 1,579. WHS was third at 1,808.

Wilmington was third in the league tournament, but 45 strokes behind runnersup Clinton-Massie.

Heather Fryman was the No. 1 player for the Lady Hurricane in 2017 and she is now attending Capital University. She was a first team All-SBAAC player for WHS last fall.

Returning are seniors Carrie Robinson, Meredith Robinson and Adrienne Besser.

Meredith Robinson and junior Brooklyn Taylor were both second team All-SBAAC golfers last year.

The Wilmington High School girls golf team, from left to right, Carsyn Custis, Maddie Steinmetz, Adrienne Besser, Meredith Robinson, Carrie Robinson, Brooklyn Taylor, Madison Gilbert, Lilly Middleton. Team member Chole Deck was not present for the team picture. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_wilmygirlsgolf.jpg The Wilmington High School girls golf team, from left to right, Carsyn Custis, Maddie Steinmetz, Adrienne Besser, Meredith Robinson, Carrie Robinson, Brooklyn Taylor, Madison Gilbert, Lilly Middleton. Team member Chole Deck was not present for the team picture. Images by Ginger Lee | Brenda Bowman