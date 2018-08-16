Lady ‘Cane golf looks to improve on 3rd place finish

Schedule
Aug 7 SBAAC Match @Deer Track 9 am
Aug 16 SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
Aug 21 SBAAC Match @Buttermilk Falls 4 pm
Aug 23 vs Carroll @Elks 797 4 pm
Aug 28 vs Clinton-Massie @Elks 797 4 pm
Aug 30 @Hillsboro 4 pm
Sept 6 SBAAC Match @Cedar Trace 4 pm
Sept 13 SBAAC Match @Colonial Pines 4 pm
Sept 15 Vanuch Memorial @Reid Park 1 pm
Sept 18 SBAAC Final @Elks 797 GC 9 am
The Wilmington High School girls golf program is under new leadership in 2018.
Pat Black is now the head coach of the Lady Hurricane. Black is formerly the girls soccer coach at Clinton-Massie High School.
The Lady Hurricane finished a distant third in the SBAAC girls golf standings last season with Randall Davis as the head coach.
Clermont Northeastern won the league with 1,519 strokes while Clinton-Massie was runnerup with 1,579. WHS was third at 1,808.
Wilmington was third in the league tournament, but 45 strokes behind runnersup Clinton-Massie.
Heather Fryman was the No. 1 player for the Lady Hurricane in 2017 and she is now attending Capital University. She was a first team All-SBAAC player for WHS last fall.
Returning are seniors Carrie Robinson, Meredith Robinson and Adrienne Besser.
Meredith Robinson and junior Brooklyn Taylor were both second team All-SBAAC golfers last year.