Ellis stands alone in EC girls golf program

Aug 7 SBAAC Match @Deer Track 4 pm
Aug 16 SBAAC Match @Snow Hill 4 pm
Aug 21 SBAAC Match @Buttermilk Falls 4 pm
Aug 28 SBAAC Match @Elks 797 GC 4 pm
Sept 6 SBAAC Match @Cedar Trace 4 pm
Sept 13 SBAAC Match @Colonial Pines 4 pm
Sept 18 SBAAC Final @Elks 797 GC 9 am
East Clinton’s first year girls golf coach Brian Carey wants more work.
More appropriately, he wants more golfers.
As the season began, Marci Ellis was the only member of the East Clinton High School girls golf team.
Ellis, a sophomore, competed in four league matches and the league tournament last season.
Hailie Rhinehiemer also played for East Clinton in 2017 but is not on the team this season. East Clinton did not have a complete team last season.
Carey, who also serves as the East Clinton varsity baseball coach, takes over the girls golf program from Steven Gerber, who is now at Clinton-Massie as a boys basketball coach.
Ellis “has a smooth, consistent swing. She is a strong mental player that does not allow a bad shot to affect her play,” said Carey.
The coach said Ellis needs to improve her ability to read greens and make the easy putts to lower her scores.