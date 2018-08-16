Ellis stands alone in EC girls golf program

East Clinton’s first year girls golf coach Brian Carey wants more work.

More appropriately, he wants more golfers.

As the season began, Marci Ellis was the only member of the East Clinton High School girls golf team.

Ellis, a sophomore, competed in four league matches and the league tournament last season.

Hailie Rhinehiemer also played for East Clinton in 2017 but is not on the team this season. East Clinton did not have a complete team last season.

Carey, who also serves as the East Clinton varsity baseball coach, takes over the girls golf program from Steven Gerber, who is now at Clinton-Massie as a boys basketball coach.

Ellis “has a smooth, consistent swing. She is a strong mental player that does not allow a bad shot to affect her play,” said Carey.

The coach said Ellis needs to improve her ability to read greens and make the easy putts to lower her scores.

East Clinton’s Marci Ellis and head coach Brian Carey. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_GLF_ecgirlsteam.jpg East Clinton’s Marci Ellis and head coach Brian Carey. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal